IAF AFCAT 2022 results declared on afcat.cdac.in, direct link to check

IAF AFCAT 2022 results: Indian Air Force has declared IAF AFCAT Result 2022 on Wednesday March 9, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test can check their respective results on the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in. The IAF AFCAT 2022 examination was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14.

<strong>Direct link to check AFCAT 2022 results</strong>

IAF AFCAT Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

Click on “AFCAT 01/2022 - CYCLE” under <strong>Candidates Login tab</strong>

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login credentials and submit

Your IAF AFCAT result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results on your computer

Keep a hard copy for future needs.

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates on the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON