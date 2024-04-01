Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 on April 1, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 declared, direct link & how to check here

The result will be available on the official website from April 1 to April 30, 2024.

The IBPS Clerk Main examination across the country was conducted on October 7, 2023.

The provisional allotment has been done based on the state-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2024-25 for clerical cadre as furnished by the participating banks.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 4045 Clerk posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.