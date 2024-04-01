 IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 declared, direct link & how to check here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 declared, direct link & how to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 01, 2024 12:09 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 has been announced. The direct link is given here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 on April 1, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 declared, direct link & how to check here
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 declared, direct link & how to check here

The result will be available on the official website from April 1 to April 30, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The IBPS Clerk Main examination across the country was conducted on October 7, 2023.

The provisional allotment has been done based on the state-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2024-25 for clerical cadre as furnished by the participating banks.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 4045 Clerk posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live , Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 declared, direct link & how to check here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On