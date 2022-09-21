IBPS CRP Clerk XII prelims results declared, check results status at ibps.in

IBPS CRP Clerk XII prelims results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), has opened the window for candidates to check their result status for the online preliminary examination for the post of Clerk. Interested candidates can now check their result status of Clerk preliminary exam on the official website ibps.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6035 vacancies for the clerical posts.

Direct link to check IBPS CRP Clerk XII prelims results status

IBPS is scheduled to conduct the mains exam on October 8, 2022.

The online preliminary exam was conducted on September 3 and 4, 2022 for clerical posts.

Candidates can now check their result status by keying in their registration number and password.

According to the official website, the results will not appear after September 27, 2022.

Here’s how to check result status

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the result status link for Clerk online preliminary examination

Key in your registration number and password

Login and your result status will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

