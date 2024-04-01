 IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO declared, direct links here - Hindustan Times
IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO declared, direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 01, 2024 12:40 PM IST

IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO has been declared. The direct links to check results are given here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO and SO on April 1, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for online main exam and interview for Specialist Officer and Probationary Officers can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The link to check online main examination and interview will be available from April 1 to April 30, 2024. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO 

Direct link to check IBPS Final Result 2024 for SO

IBPS Final Result 2024: How to check PO, SO results

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS PO written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The interview was conducted in January/February 2024.

IBPS SO written test was conducted on January 28, 2024 . Those candidates who qualified for the examination were called for the interview round. The interview was held in February/March 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO declared, direct links here
