Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO and SO on April 1, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for online main exam and interview for Specialist Officer and Probationary Officers can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO declared, direct links here

The link to check online main examination and interview will be available from April 1 to April 30, 2024. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

IBPS Final Result 2024: How to check PO, SO results

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Final Result 2024 for PO, SO link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS PO written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The interview was conducted in January/February 2024.

IBPS SO written test was conducted on January 28, 2024 . Those candidates who qualified for the examination were called for the interview round. The interview was held in February/March 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.