IBPS Office Assistant Main Exam Result 2021 (CRP RRB IX) declared at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk main result 2021: Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main examination 2021. Candidates who took the IBPS main exam 2021 can check their result at ibps.in. The IBPS Office Assistant or clerk main examination result will be available for viewing till March 31.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS Office Assistant Main exam result.

IBPS has also released a notification giving details about the process of arriving at scores for CRP RRB IX Online Office Assistant Main examination.

Provisional allotment under CRP RRBs IX has been done based on actual reported category-wise vacancies for Office Assistant provided by RRB subject to availability. Check the link for notification on Provisional allotment.

IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX result 2021: Steps to check

a) Visit official website of IBPS

b) Click on link for Office Assistant main exam result 2021

c) Enter registration number and password on the login page

d) Enter Captcha code and click on login

e) Your result will be displayed on computer screen

f) Take print-out and save it for future reference