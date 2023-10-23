IBPS PO 2023 scorecards expected soon on ibps.in, steps to check

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will upload scorecards of the Probationary Officers Prelims exam (CRP PO/MT-XIII) soon. IBPS PO Prelims result was announced on October 18 and the window to check results will remain open till October 26. IBPS PO 2023 scorecards awaited on ibps.in

Like previous exams, IBPS is expected to upload scorecards of the PO/MT examination on its website, ibps.in.

IBPS PO Scorecard 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims scorecard download link available on the home page or go to the PO/MT tab and find the scorecard download link.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Check and download your scorecard.

Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims exam can appear for the Mains exam, which will be held in November and those who clear the Mains round will be called for Interview.

The Mains exam will have 155 questions for 200 marks and the duration of the paper will be three hours.

The preliminary examination was conducted in September 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3,049 Probationary Officer vacancies at participating banks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON