IBPS PO prelim results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 20, 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of the IBPS PO prelim exam on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 20, 2021.
Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will now be eligible to appear for the mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 2021.
Direct link to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020.
How to check IBPS PO prelim results 2020:
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS PO prelim results 2020
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The IBPS PO prelim results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
