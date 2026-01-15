Live

By

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Office Assistant results when out

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result News Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Office Assistant exam can check the results when out on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The Office Assistant preliminary examination will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025. The exam comprised of 80 questions of 80 marks. The question paper comprised of 40 questions from Reasoning and 40 from Numerical Ability. The exam duration is for 45 minutes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, how to check and other details. ...Read More

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, how to check and other details.