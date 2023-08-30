IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check marks

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce soon preliminary exam results for the 'Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants'. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 will be able to check their results on ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check

The preliminary exam was held in August and with the mains exam scheduled for September, results can be expected soon.

Once announced, candidates can check their results by following these steps:

IBPS RRB Clerk 2023: How to check result

Go to the official website, ibps.in. Now, go to CRP RRBs. Open the CRP RRBs XII tab. Now, click on the result link, enter your credentials. Login and check your result.

As seen during RRB PO results, IBPS is likely to first announce results and issue individual scorecards within a few days.

The Mains exam of RRB Clerk is scheduled for September. Interviews for these vacancies will take place in October/November.

The recruitment drive of RRBs will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in participating banks.

