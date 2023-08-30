News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check marks

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 30, 2023 01:39 PM IST

The preliminary exam was held in August and with the mains exam scheduled for September, results can be expected soon.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce soon preliminary exam results for the 'Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants'. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 will be able to check their results on ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check
IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023: Where and how to check

The preliminary exam was held in August and with the mains exam scheduled for September, results can be expected soon.

Once announced, candidates can check their results by following these steps:

IBPS RRB Clerk 2023: How to check result

  1. Go to the official website, ibps.in.
  2. Now, go to CRP RRBs.
  3. Open the CRP RRBs XII tab.
  4. Now, click on the result link, enter your credentials.
  5. Login and check your result.

As seen during RRB PO results, IBPS is likely to first announce results and issue individual scorecards within a few days.

The Mains exam of RRB Clerk is scheduled for September. Interviews for these vacancies will take place in October/November.

The recruitment drive of RRBs will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in participating banks.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out