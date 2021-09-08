Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB group B office assistant prelims score card released
  • IBPS RRB group B office assistant prelims score card has been released. Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can download the IBPS RRB office assistant score card from the official website, ibps.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:33 PM IST

IBPS has released RRB group B office assistant prelims exam score card. Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can download the IBPS RRB office assistant score card from the official website, ibps.in. The IBPS RRB score card can be available by logging in to the result portal using registration number or roll number, date of birth and password.

The score cards will be available on the website till October 17. 

IBPS RRB office assistant prelims score card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, ibps.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the registration number, roll number, date of birth, password 
  • Submit the details
  • Download the IBPS RRB score card

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. These candidates will be issued admit cards to appear in the exam. The main exam would carry questions related to reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and numerical ability.

The IBPS had released the office scale 1 result few days before. 

