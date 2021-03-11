IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021 declared, get direct link to check

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, March 11, declared the final results of the CRP RRBs IX officer's scale I recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS CRP RRBs IX officers scale I recruitment exams can check their results online at ibps.in on or before April 10, 2021.

The institute had on Wednesday also released the score of candidates who were shortlisted for interview in the RRB IX officer scale-1 recruitment exam.

The institute had conducted the preliminary online examination on September 12 and 13, 2020. The results for which were announced on January 11, 2021. Candidates who cleared the prelims appeared for the main examination conducted on January 30, 2021.

Direct link to check IBPS CRP RRBs IX officers scale I scores

Direct link to check IBPS CRP RRBs IX officers scale I Result

How to check IBPS CRP Officers Scale- I Result 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link on the homepage that reads IBPS CRP Officers Scale- I Result

Login using the registration number and password

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale- I Result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

The bank had conducted the recruitment drive to fill 3800 for group A officers scale I posts in various rural banks of India like Andhra Pradesh Grameen Vikas Bank, Baroda U P Bank, Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank, Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank etc.