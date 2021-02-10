IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO main examination can download their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the scorecard of RRB PO Officer Scale- I Main Exam on its official website.
The institute declared the results of IBPS RRB PO main examination on February 8, 20201. IBPS RRB PO Officer Scale 1 main exam was held on January 30, 2021. Candidates who have cleared the main exam will now be eligible to appear for the interview.
Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020.
How to check IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020:
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I’
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The IBPS RRB PO main scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Download the scorecard and take its print out for future use.
