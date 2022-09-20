Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:47 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I) prelims exam can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The result link will be available from September 20 to September 30, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online main examination is expected to begin from October 1, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IBPS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps.in ibps result exam result. + 1 more
ibps.in ibps result exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out