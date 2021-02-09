IND USA
IBPS SO main scorecard 2020.(Screengrab)
IBPS SO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 28, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:05 PM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the scorecard for IBPS SO Main examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 28, 2021.

The institute had conducted the SO prelims exam on December 26 and 27, 2020. The IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment main examination was held on January 24 and its results were declared on February 4.

Direct link to download IBPS SO main scorecard 2020.

How to download IBPS SO main scorecard 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to view your scores of online main exam for CRP SPL-X

A new page will appear on the display

Key in your credentials and log in

The IBPS SO Main Scorecard 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future use.

