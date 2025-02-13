IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: Scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard on February 13, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Specialist Officer main examination can check the scorecard through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: Scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link to check

The scorecard will be available on the website from February 13 to February 20, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the scorecard.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: How to download scorecard

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the scorecard and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS SO Mains result was announced on February 7, 2025. The result will be available on the official website from February 7 to February 14, 2025.

The online main examination was held in December 2024. The main exam for the post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer was held for 60 marks for 60 questions. The exam duration is for 45 minutes. For Rajbhasha Adhikari, a total of 45 questions were asked for maximum 60 marks.

Meanwhile, IBPS has activated the link to upload the documents by the candidates who are shortlisted for interview round. The total marks allotted for Interview is 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XIV and Interview.

The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 884 Specialist Officers post in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.