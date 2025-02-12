IBPS SO 2025: Link for uploading documents for interview active at ibps.in, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the link for uploading documents by the shortlisted candidates for interview of IBPS SO 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the interview round can upload the documents through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO 2025: Link for uploading documents for interview active, link here

The IBPS SO interview call letter has been released and is available on the website till February 25, 2025. Those candidates who have passed the main examination are eligible to appear for the interview round.

IBPS SO 2024 interview call letters released at ibps.in, download via direct link

The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-XIV and Interview.

Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The call letter informs the shortlisted candidates of the centre, address of the venue, and time and date of the interview.

IBPS SO 2025: How to upload documents

To upload the documents, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO 2025 link for uploading documents available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and upload the documents needed.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 884 Specialist Officers post in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.