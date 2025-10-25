The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 scores. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for the Specialist Officers post can check the result through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: Scores released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The scores will be available for display from October 24 to October 31, 2025.

The prelims result was declared on October 17, 2025. The result was available on the official website till October 23, 2025.

The preliminary examination was likely held on August 30, 2025. It consisted of 150 questions, and the maximum mark is 125. The duration of the preliminary exam was 2 hours.

Candidates must qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks, as determined by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as determined by IBPS, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination, depending on the requirements. The main exam is expected to be held on November 9, 2025.

Direct link to check IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 scores IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: How to check scores To check the scores candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 scores link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scores will be displayed.

5. Check the scores and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.