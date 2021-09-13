Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Final, Foundation results declared for July 2021 exams, direct link
ICAI CA Final, Foundation results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Final exams 2021 can check their results at caresults.icai.org.
ICAI CA Final, Foundation results declared for July 2021 exams, direct link

  • ICAI CA Final, Foundation results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, September 13 announced the CA Foundation and Final Old and Final New exams results 2021.
ICAI CA Final, Foundation results 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, September 13 announced the CA Foundation and Final Old and Final New exams results 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Final exams 2021 can check their results at caresults.icai.org.

Direct Link to go to the page for results

Following are direct links to check the results:

Final (Old) July 2021

Final (New) July 2021

Foundation July 2021

How to check ICAI CA Foundation and Final July exam results 2021:

Visit the official website at http://caresults.icai.org/

Click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and submit

The ICAI CA Foundation and Final July results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out too.

