ICAI CA Final, Inter May exams 2023 results on July 5 at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 likely on July 5. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Final, Inter May exams 2023 results on June 5

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”, reads the official notification.

The Intercourse examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. The final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON