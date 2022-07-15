ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 likely today, here’s how to check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will likely release ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 today, July 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for final examination this year can check the result through the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

The May exam result will be announced in July 15 evening. Candidates who want to check the result can check it by following these simple steps given below.

ICAI CA Final May Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CA Final exams was conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

