ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination held in June through its official website. As per some reports, these results may be announced today. However, candidates should know that there is no official confirmation. ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Know where and how to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

The institutes provides its students prior information regarding the date and time for result announcement on the website and social media.

To check these results, registration number and roll number will be required.

When declared, they will be able to check scores at:

icai.org icai.nic.in icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI conducted the June 2023 edition of its CA Foundation examination on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023

Go to one of the official websites mentioned above. Now, find and open the link to check CA Foundation June 2023 results. Enter your registration number and roll number. Submit and download your result. Save a copy for future uses.