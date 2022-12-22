Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Inter, Final results likely in mid-January: CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal

ICAI CA Inter, Final results likely in mid-January: CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal

exam results
Published on Dec 22, 2022 10:53 AM IST

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result November 2022 Date: Students should note that this is not an official confirmation, and the notification on result date and time is awaited.

ICAI CA Inter, Final results likely in mid-January: CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal
ICAI CA Inter, Final results likely in mid-January: CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce Chartered Accountancy (CA) Inter and Final results, November 2022, between January 10 and 15. Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal shared this information on Twitter.

Students should note that this is not an official confirmation, and the notification on result date and time is awaited.

“As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final,” Khandelwal tweeted.

Once announced, students can check ICAI CA Inter and Final results on icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

As per past trends, candidates will have to download their results using registration number and PIN number. The institute may also make arrangements for candidates to get their results via SMS or email.

ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in offline mode.

Along with results, the institute is also expected to announce names of course-wise all-India toppers. Visit the official website for regular updates.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out