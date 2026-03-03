ICAI CA Result 2026 date for Inter and Foundation exam announced, check here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Result 2026 date. The result date has been announced for the Intermediate and Foundation examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results when declared on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.
The result for Inter and Foundation course will be out in the afternoon of March 8, 2026.
The official notice, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examination held in January 2026 is likely to be declared by the afternoon of 8th March 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."
ICAI CA Result 2026: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
2. Click on ICAI CA Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The intermediate course exam for group 1 was held on January 6, 8 and 10, 2026 and group 2 was held on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026. The foundation course exam was held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.
