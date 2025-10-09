ICAI CA September Result 2025: Where, how to check Final, Inter and Foundation results when out

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has not yet announced the ICAI CA September Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Final, Inter and Foundation courses exams can check the results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA Result 2025: Where, how to check Final, Inter, Foundation results (Pexels/Representational Image)

Ahead of the announcement of the results, the Institute will share the result date and time on its official website.

The final course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were conducted on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively.

The intermediate course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were conducted on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, for Group 1, and on September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, for Group 2.

The foundation course exam was held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

All candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps provided below.

ICAI CA Result 2025: How to check 1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check CA Sepember 2025 results.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

ICAI CA September 2025 Results expected by November first week: Reports

As per several media reports, the CA September 2025 results will likely be released in the first week of November. However, Hindustan Times Digital has no official confirmation about the same so far. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.