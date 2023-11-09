ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute has declared ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the result through the official website of IARI at iari.res.in. ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Result 2022 declared at iari.res.in, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The main examination (Paper-I (CBT) & Paper-II (Pen Paper Mode) for the post of Assistant-2022 was conducted on June 21, 2023 at different centers across the country.

Based on the aggregate performance in the Paper-I (CBT) & Paper-II (Pen-Paper Mode) of the Mains Examination, candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). Candidates can check their results till December 1, 2023 by using his/her login credentials on the portal.

ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAR-IARI at iari.res.in.

Click on latest updates link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will find ICAR IARI Assistant Mains Result 2022 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The details for the Computer Proficiency Test will be informed in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IARI.