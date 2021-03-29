ICMAI CMA December Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared ICMAI CMA December Result 2020. The Cost Management Accounting result for the intermediate and final stages conducted in December has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result through the official site of ICMAI on examicmai.in.

The merged CMA Intermediate and final examinations for June 2020 and December 2020 session were conducted between January 3 and January 10, 2021. The exam was conducted in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

ICMAI CMA December Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official ICMAI website examicmai.in

• Click on the online link for ICMAI CMA Dec Result 2020.

• Enter registration number on the result page.

• Your CMA Intermediate/CMA final result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The scorecard will have the name of the candidate and roll number along with registration number, paper-wise and group-wise marks and exam qualifying status. Along with this, the Institute has also released the CMA Intermediate pass list 2020 and CMA Final Complete pass list 2020.