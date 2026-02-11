ICMAI CMA December Result 2025 for inter and final courses out at icmai.in, check result and toppers list here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared the ICMAI CMA Result 2025. The results have been declared for intermediate and final exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held in December can check the results through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

The Institute has also released the rank list for intermediate and final course results.

ICMAI CMA December Result 2025: Toppers list Intermediate Rank 1: Pari Agarwal

Rank 2: Bhavya Sharma

Rank 3: Jayash Wadhwani

Final Rank 1: Md Faizan

Rank 2: Mohit Sukhani

Rank 3: Kanika Dangayech

ICMAI CMA December Result 2025: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

2. Click on ICMAI CMA December Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Inter or Final course result link.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The foundation course result was announced on January 8, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.