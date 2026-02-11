ICMAI CMA December Result 2025 for inter and final courses out at icmai.in, check result and toppers list here
ICMAI CMA December Result 2025 for inter and final course has been released. The direct link to check result and toppers list are given here.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared the ICMAI CMA Result 2025. The results have been declared for intermediate and final exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held in December can check the results through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.
The Institute has also released the rank list for intermediate and final course results.
ICMAI CMA December Result 2025: Toppers list
Intermediate
Rank 1: Pari Agarwal
Rank 2: Bhavya Sharma
Rank 3: Jayash Wadhwani
Final
Rank 1: Md Faizan
Rank 2: Mohit Sukhani
Rank 3: Kanika Dangayech
Direct link to check Inter result
Direct link to check Final result
ICMAI CMA December Result 2025: How to check
All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.
2. Click on ICMAI CMA December Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Inter or Final course result link.
4. Again a new page will open.
5. Enter the login details and click on submit.
6. Your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
