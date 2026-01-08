ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025 declared at icmai.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared the ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation course exam in December can check the results on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

The Foundation course exam was held on December 13, 2025. The exam comprised of four papers- Paper I, 2, 3 and 4. Paper I and 2 was held in the morning shift - from 10 am to 12 noon and Paper 3 & 4 was held in the afternoon shift - from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Direct link to check ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025 ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025: How to check All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

2. Click on ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.