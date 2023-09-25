ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2023: How to check it on icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce results of its Intermediate and Final June examination results on the official website. As per reports, these results may be announced today, September 25. ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June results awaited at icmai.in

When declared, candidates can check it on the results tab on icmai.in. These are the steps they need to follow:

How to check ICMAI CMA Inter, Final result 2023

Go to icmai.in. Now, go to the examinations section on the home page. Open the result tab and then open the link that reads ‘Result for June 2023 Intermediate/Final Examination’. Enter your credentials and login. Check your result and save a copy of the page for future uses.

Candidates have to use their identification numbers to access these results.

Recently, ICMAI announced that the December 2023 edition of the Intermediate and Final examination will be held from December 10 to 17. For time table and other details, check the official website of the institute.

