ICMAI CMA June 2024 Inter, Final results declared at icmai.in, know how to check

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared ICMAI CMA June 2024 Inter, Final results. Candidates who have appeared for Intermediate and Final courses examination held in June 2024 can check the results on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Along with the results, the Institute has also released the press release having details of number of candidates appeared, passed in both the courses, followed by complete pass list, group 1, 2 pass list for intermediate course and group 3 and 4 separate pass list for final course.

As per the press release, the overall pass percentage of Group 1 is 11.06%, Group II is 28.87%, Group III is 14.38% and Group IV is 14.02%. For Intermediate, pass percentage of candidates passed in either one of the group is 8.66% and passed both group is 16.55%. For Final course, candidates passed in either one of the group pass percentage is 8.06% and passed both groups is 11.22%.

ICMAI CMA June 2024 Inter, Final results: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Click on ICMAI CMA Result June 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the result link for Inter or Final courses.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CMA June examination was conducted from June 11 to June 18, 2024 in two shifts for Intermediate and Final courses. The final course examination was conducted in the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and intermediate course examination was held in the second shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.