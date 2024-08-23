ICMAI CMA June Result 2024 out for Inter & Final courses at icmai.in, here’s direct links to check

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released ICMAI CMA Result June 2024. The CMA Result has been released for Intermediate and Final courses for June 2024 term. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in. ICMAI CMA Result June 2024 out for Inter & Final courses, direct link to check

The ICMAI CMA June examination for Intermediate and final courses was conducted from June 11 to June 18, 2024. Final exam was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and Intermediate eam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 28,345 candidates appeared in Inter Group 1 exam out of which 3135 candidates passed. The pass percentage is 11.06%. for Group 2, 12,008 candidates appeared out of which 3467 candidates passed. The pass percentage is 28.87%. Consequent to declaration of result as mentioned above 4,866 candidates completed Intermediate Course of the Institute.

For Final examination, 8643 candidates appeared for Group 3 only out of which 1243 candidates passed. The pass percentage is 14.38%. For Group IV, 4530 candidates appeared out of which 635 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 14.02%. Consequent to declaration of result as mentioned above 1,315 candidates completed final Course of the Institute.

ICMAI CMA Result June 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Click on ICMAI CMA Result June 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the result link for Inter or Final courses.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.