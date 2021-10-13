Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CS result 2021: Know how, where, when to check
ICSI CS result 2021: Know how, where, when to check

  • ICSI CS result for professional, executive, foundation programmes will be released today at icsi.edu. The CS professional program result will be released at 11 am. CS executive and foundation program result will be released at 2 pm and 4 pm, respectively.


Published on Oct 13, 2021 10:12 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ICSI CS result for professional, executive, foundation programmes will be released today, October 13, at icsi.edu. The ICSI result 2021 will be released for the exam held in June. “The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website : www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result,” the ICSI has said.

ICSI result 2021: Know when to check

The CS professional program result will be released at 11 am.

The CS executive program result will be released at 2 pm.

The CS foundation program result will be declared at 4 pm.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” the ICSI has said.

ICSI CS result 2021: Know where to check

The ICSI CS result will be declared at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, icsi.edu
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the details asked like roll number, date of birth, registration number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the ICSI CS result
Story Saved
