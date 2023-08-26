News / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CS Result 2023: Verification of marks registration begins at icsi.edu, link here

ICSI CS Result 2023: Verification of marks registration begins at icsi.edu, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 26, 2023 03:41 PM IST

ICSI CS Result 2023 verification of marks registration begins today, August 26, 2023. Candidates can register through direct link given below.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India have started the verification of marks registration for ICSI CS Result 2023 on August 26, 2023. Candidates who want to verify their marks can register online through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Result 2023: Verification of marks registration begins at icsi.edu, link here
ICSI CS Result 2023: Verification of marks registration begins at icsi.edu, link here

Candidates can apply for the verification of marks in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. The link to apply for verification of results will be active till September 15, 2023.

Direct link to register for verification of marks 

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

ICSI CS Result 2023: How to register for verification of marks

  • Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on Latest News section and a new page will open.
  • Click on Verification of marks PDF file and the link to apply will be given there.
  • Copy the link and paste it on the search browser.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.
  • Click on the subject and make the payment of requisite fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks through on-line mode as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out