The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS Result 2026 for professional course. Candidates who have appeared for the CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2026 for professional program released at icsi.edu, direct link here

Along with the results, the merit list has also been released. Kinjal Ajmera has secured rank 1, Manya Bathala has secured Rank 2 and Charu Upadhyay has secured rank 3.

As per the official notice, the result along with individual candidate's subject wise breakup of marks will be available on the Institute's website on declaration of the result.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Result 2026

ICSI CS Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS Result 2026 result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.