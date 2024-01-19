close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET Jan 2024 result out, direct link here

ICSI CSEET Jan 2024 result out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 19, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Candidates can check CSEET results on the official website, icai.edu. The direct link has been provided here.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced results of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2024, which was held earlier this month. Candidates can check CSEET results on the official website, icai.edu. The direct link has been provided below. ICSI CSEET result 2024 live updates.

ICSI CSEET Jan 2024 result out, direct link here
ICSI CSEET Jan 2024 result out, direct link here

To check results and download scorecards, candidates have to use their registration number and date of birth as login credentials.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The examination for admission to the CS Executive course was conducted on January 6 and 8.

ICSI CSEET result 2024: Direct link

In the result notice, the institute mentioned that candidates will not get physical copies of marks sheets and the digital version of the document will be issued on the website after the announcement of results.

“The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” the notice reads.

For further information, candidates can check the institute's official website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out