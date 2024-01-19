The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced results of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2024, which was held earlier this month. Candidates can check CSEET results on the official website, icai.edu. The direct link has been provided below. ICSI CSEET result 2024 live updates. ICSI CSEET Jan 2024 result out, direct link here

To check results and download scorecards, candidates have to use their registration number and date of birth as login credentials.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The examination for admission to the CS Executive course was conducted on January 6 and 8.

ICSI CSEET result 2024: Direct link

In the result notice, the institute mentioned that candidates will not get physical copies of marks sheets and the digital version of the document will be issued on the website after the announcement of results.

“The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” the notice reads.

For further information, candidates can check the institute's official website.