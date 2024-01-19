close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 declared, here's how to check

ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 declared, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 19, 2024 01:52 PM IST

ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 has been declared. Know how to check here.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 on January 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can check the result through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. CSEET Result 2024 Live Updates

ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 declared, here’s how to check
ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 declared, here’s how to check

The examination was conducted on January 6 and January 8, 2024. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 

ICSI CSEET January Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Click on ICSI CSEET January Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session is available on the official website of ICSI. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.
