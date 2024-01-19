CSEET Result 2024 Live Updates: ICSI CSEET January result today on icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result Live Updates: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores on icsi.edu after 2 pm.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 examination today, January 19. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores on icsi.edu after 2 pm.
The CSEET January examination was held on January 6 and 8, 2024.
“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates”, read the official notification.
- Jan 19, 2024 09:36 AM IST
CSEET result 2024 time
ICSI will announce CSEET January results at 2 pm. Afterwards, candidates can download their marks sheets from the institute website.Jan 19, 2024 08:40 AM IST
CSEET January 2024 result today
Results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on January 6 and 8 will be announced today, January 19.
