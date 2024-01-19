close_game
CSEET Result 2024 Live Updates: ICSI CSEET January result today on icsi.edu
Live

CSEET Result 2024 Live Updates: ICSI CSEET January result today on icsi.edu

Jan 19, 2024 09:36 AM IST
ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result Live Updates: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores on icsi.edu after 2 pm.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 examination today, January 19. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores on icsi.edu after 2 pm.

ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result Live Updates: Result today on icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result Live Updates: Result today on icsi.edu

The CSEET January examination was held on January 6 and 8, 2024.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates”, read the official notification.

Follow this live blog for the CSEET result link and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2024 09:36 AM IST

    CSEET result 2024 time

    ICSI will announce CSEET January results at 2 pm. Afterwards, candidates can download their marks sheets from the institute website.

  • Jan 19, 2024 08:40 AM IST

    CSEET January 2024 result today

    Results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on January 6 and 8 will be announced today, January 19.

