CSEET Result 2024 Live Updates: ICSI CSEET January result today on icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 examination today, January 19. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores on icsi.edu after 2 pm. ICSI CSEET January 2024 Result Live Updates: Result today on icsi.edu(Arvind Yadav/HT file)

The CSEET January examination was held on January 6 and 8, 2024.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates”, read the official notification.

Follow this live blog for the CSEET result link and other updates.