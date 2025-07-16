Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July examination scorecards on July 16, 2025. Candidates who took this July session examination can check their results at official website link activated at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2025 declared at icsi.edu, direct link here

The individual subject-wise break-up of marks and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement are uploaded to the same website. Candidates will need their Application number and Date of birth to log in to the ICSI website to view the scorecard.

The examination was conducted on July 5, 2025 and 7, 2025.

ICSI has also stated that candidates should secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper separately, and 50 % marks in aggregate to pass the exam.

Moreover, ICSI made it clear that it will not issue any physical copy of this document to the candidates and so thereby, candidates to download from the official website itself. “The result of candidates will be withheld or cancelled if found violating any of the instructions mentioned regarding conduct of CSEET examination. It is to be noted by candidates that no evidence or proof of violation regarding cancelling of the result will be provided to any candidate”.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: How to check

Here how to check CSEET July result 2025: -

Visit official website at icsi.edu.in

On the homepage, tab on the link ‘CSET July 2025 Result’.

Enter your ID number and Date of Birth.

Submit the information and download the ‘CSEET July 2025’ scorecard copy for future reference.

For all related updates and announcements, candidates to visit official website.