IGNOU TEE December Result 2020 updated, here’s direct link to check

Indira Gandhi National Open University has updated IGNOU TEE December Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Term End Examination in December 2020 can check their results through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The varsity has released the result in the form of mark sheets that includes subject-wise marks obtained by candidates who have appeared for the exam.

The remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards are a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled, read the official statement.

Direct link to check result

The University has also allowed the appeared students for the December TEE exam to apply for the re-evaluation. The last date for submission of the re-evaluation form for the TEE December 2020 exam is till May 31, 2021. The facility is given as a one-time measure for those students whose maximum 30 days submission is over.

As per the official notice, the 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from May 2, 2021 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.