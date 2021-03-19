IISc JAM result 2021 to be declared tomorrow, here's how to check

IISc JAM result 2021: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will declare the results of the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2021 for M.Sc on Saturday, March 20, 2021, on its official website.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JAM 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jam.iisc.ac.in.

"The Score Card (indicating the All India Rank(s) and the mark(s) obtained by the candidate) will be available for download from the JAM 2021 website from March 27, 2021 to July 31, 2021 for qualified candidates," reads the statement available on the official website.

The institute had conducted the JAM 2021 examination on February 14, 2021. The provisional answer key for the examination was released on February 26, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till March 3, 2021.

How to check IISc JAM result 2021 after it is announced:

Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check JAM result 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IISc JAM result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.