IISC KVPY result 2020 declared at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here's direct link

IISC KVPY result 2020: The Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore has declared the results of the IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) scholarship examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The institute had conducted the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna aptitude test on January 31, 2021.

"The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained during the month of April 2021 and the exact date will be updated soon," reads the official statement.

Selected candidates will receive an email about the selection and information regarding the documents to be submitted.

"It is the provisional list of candidates in the order of merit, recommended for the Award of KVPY Fellowship-2020. The merit list is based on the marks obtained by the Candidates in the Aptitude Test," reads the statement flashing on the official website.

Direct link to check IISC KVPY result 2020

How to check the IISC KVPY result 2020:

1.Visit the official website at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ KVPY Fellowship Award - 2020 : Click here for the results’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on ‘Streams-Sa’ and ‘Streams-SB/SX’ separately

5.The IISC KVPY results 2020 in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.