IISC KVPY result 2020 declared at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here's direct link
- IISC KVPY result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
IISC KVPY result 2020: The Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore has declared the results of the IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) scholarship examination 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
The institute had conducted the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna aptitude test on January 31, 2021.
"The marks of all the candidates who appeared for the Aptitude Test can be obtained during the month of April 2021 and the exact date will be updated soon," reads the official statement.
Selected candidates will receive an email about the selection and information regarding the documents to be submitted.
"It is the provisional list of candidates in the order of merit, recommended for the Award of KVPY Fellowship-2020. The merit list is based on the marks obtained by the Candidates in the Aptitude Test," reads the statement flashing on the official website.
Direct link to check IISC KVPY result 2020
How to check the IISC KVPY result 2020:
1.Visit the official website at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ KVPY Fellowship Award - 2020 : Click here for the results’
3.A new page will appear on the display screen
4.On the webpage, click on ‘Streams-Sa’ and ‘Streams-SB/SX’ separately
5.The IISC KVPY results 2020 in the pdf format will appear on the display screen
6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISC KVPY result 2020 declared at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here's direct link
- IISC KVPY result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, here's how to check
- NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NIOS class 10 and 12 exams can check their results online at results.nios.ac.in by using their enrollment number.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS 10th, 12th results for Jan-Feb 2021 exams declared, here's direct link
- The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC Prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, here's direct link to check
- CGPSC Prelims result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2020 can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in
- SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Grade B Phase I results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check
- RBI Grade-B Phase-I results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 can check their results online at rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE results 2021 declared at aissee.nta.nic.in, here's how to check
- AISSEE results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE entrance exam can check their results online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar STET Result: BSEB declares STET 2019 result, 15.87% pass, check details
- Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the state teachers’ eligibility test (STET 2019) on Friday ending the long-wait of teacher aspirants in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar STET 2019 results declared, here's direct link to check
- Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET result 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021 declared, get direct link to check
- IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS CRP RRBs IX officers scale I recruitment exams can check their results online at ibps.in on or before April 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AFCAT result 2021 declared at afcat.cdac.in, here's direct link to check
- AFCAT result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AFCAT 2021 examination can check their results online at afcat.cdac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UKSSSC Forest Guard results 2021 declared at sssc.uk.gov.in, check here
- UKSSSC Forest Guard results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the UKSSSC Forest Guard recruitment examination can check their results online at sssc.uk.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UCEED results 2021 declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link
- UCEED results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the UCEED entrance examination can check their results online at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEED results 2021 declared at ceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to check
- CEED results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CEED entrance examination can check their results online at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains results 2021 announced, 6 candidates score perfect 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox