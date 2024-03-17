 IIT JAM 2024 results soon; when, where and how to check scores? - Hindustan Times
IIT JAM 2024 results soon; when, where and how to check scores?

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Candidates can check their results on Friday, March 22 and the scorecards will be available for download on Tuesday, April 2.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will announce the results of the Joint Admission Test in Masters or JAM 2024 soon. As per information displayed on the official website, candidates can check their results on Friday, March 22 and the scorecards will be available for download on Tuesday, April 2.

IIT JAM 2024 results soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IIT JAM 2024 results soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When announced, candidates can check their results and scorecards on jam.iitm.ac.in.

Also read: GATE 2024 results live updates.

The provisional answer keys of JAM 2024 have been released and the objection window is over.

How to check JAM 2024 results

  1. Go to the examination website, jam.iitm.ac.in.
  2. Open the JAM 2024 result page.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and download your scorecard.

JAM 2024 was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on February 11, at test centres across the country.

The exam has seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

The national-level entrance test is for admission to around 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT.

JAM-qualified candidates can apply for MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree courses offered by these institutions

Exam and College Guide
