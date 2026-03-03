Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Where, how to check circle based results when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Mar 03, 2026 11:06:02 AM IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Gramik Dak Sevaks results will be out on official website of India Post. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, merit list and other details.

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Where, how to check circle based results when released
    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Where, how to check circle based results when released

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: India Post has not yet released India Post GDS Result 2026. Candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevaks post can check the merit list through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

    The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents.

    The circle wise and state wise merit list will be available to candidates likely in first week of March 2026. The cut off marks will also be out along with the results.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, scorecard and other details.

    ...Read More

    The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents.

    The circle wise and state wise merit list will be available to candidates likely in first week of March 2026. The cut off marks will also be out along with the results.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, scorecard and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 03, 2026 11:06:02 AM IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: When can candidates expect results?

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: The circle wise and state wise merit list will be available to candidates likely in first week of March 2026. The cut off marks will also be out along with the results.

    Mar 03, 2026 11:04:55 AM IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: What after merit list is out?

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents.

    Mar 03, 2026 11:02:53 AM IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: How merit list will be prepared?

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

    Mar 03, 2026 10:59:22 AM IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Where to check merit list?

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevaks post can check the merit list through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

    Mar 03, 2026 10:56:19 AM IST

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Date and time

    India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: The date and time of release of the Gramin Dak Sevak merit lists has not been announced.

    News education exam results India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Where, how to check circle based results when released
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes