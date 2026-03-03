India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Where, how to check circle based results when released
India Post GDS Result 2026 Live News: Gramik Dak Sevaks results will be out on official website of India Post. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, merit list and other details.
India Post has not yet released India Post GDS Result 2026. Candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevaks post can check the merit list through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.
The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents.
The circle wise and state wise merit list will be available to candidates likely in first week of March 2026. The cut off marks will also be out along with the results.
Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, scorecard and other details.
