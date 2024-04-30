JAC 12th Result 2024: 93.16% pass in Arts, 72.70% in science and 90.60% % in commerce stream, details here

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC 12th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. Students can check the scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for Class 12 all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will also be available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. The results for Class 12 all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts is available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. (HT file image/Harsimar Pal Singh)

JAC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

The Jharkhand Academic Council officials held a press conference to announce the JAC 12th results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the JAC 12th results.

The pass percentage of the JAC Class 12th examination for Science stream is 72.70%. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 93.16% and the pass percentage of commerce is 90.60 %.

JAC Class 12 Board exams were conducted from February 6th to 26th, 2024. Close to 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board exams. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state. The exams were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

JAC Class 12 Science stream results 2024 direct link

JAC Class 12 Arts stream results 2024 direct link

JAC Class 12 Commerce results 2024 direct link

Steps to check JAC 12th board results:

Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Find the Class 12th board result link on the homepage

Furnish your credentials and submit

Check your result

Download your results and take a printout of the same for future need