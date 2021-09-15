JEE main 2021: Bathinda boy appears in all exams to improve score from 99 to 100

Eighteen-year-old Pulkit Goyal from Bathinda emerged as one of the national toppers in the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main 2021 with 100 percentile marks, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

He appeared in all four sessions in an attempt to improve his previous 99 percentile and made it a 100 percentile this time.

Goyal credits his teachers and family that made him to focus on studies with all dedication, hard work and perseverance to excel in the test.

“Mathematics is my most favourite subject and I intend to be a computer engineer. In the JEE Main 2021 February session, I scored 99.88 percentile but I was not satisfied with the score. I made two more attempts and scored 99.99 but finally managed to achieve 100 marks. I was confident of it,” he said.

A resident of Namdev Road locality, Goyal’s father Vijay Kumar Goyal is a businessman and mother Neelam is a homemaker.

His elder sister is a computer engineer.

Goyal passed 12th standard from Sanawar School, an institute located on Bathinda-Muktsar highway.

“Covid-19 restrictions gave me enough time to concentrate on virtual classes by my private tuition institute. I was spending 7-8 hours daily on studies for coaching and regular classes online,” he added.