JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Result of JEE Main 2023 session 1 paper 2 is expected soon. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main session 1 for BArch and BPlanning aspirants in the afternoon shift of February 28. Results will be declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main paper 1 (Engineering) results and answer keys are already out.

Over 46,000 students took the Architecture and Planning paper of JEE Main session 1.

Candidates can also visit nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in for updates on paper 2 result.

Ahead of results, the agency is expected to publish the answer key of the exam.

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result: Steps to check

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the paper 2 result link on the home page.

Enter application number and password and submit.

Download your NTA scorecard and save it for future uses.

The next session of JEE Main for both Engineering and Architecture & Planning aspirants is scheduled for April. Registrations for JEE Main session 2 has started on the exam website.