Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

exam results
Published on Feb 16, 2023 03:22 PM IST

JEE Main 2023: BArch BPlanning (paper 2) result will be declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in(PTI)
JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Result of JEE Main 2023 session 1 paper 2 is expected soon. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main session 1 for BArch and BPlanning aspirants in the afternoon shift of February 28. Results will be declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main paper 1 (Engineering) results and answer keys are already out.

Over 46,000 students took the Architecture and Planning paper of JEE Main session 1.

Candidates can also visit nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in for updates on paper 2 result.

Ahead of results, the agency is expected to publish the answer key of the exam.

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result: Steps to check

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the paper 2 result link on the home page.

Enter application number and password and submit.

Download your NTA scorecard and save it for future uses.

The next session of JEE Main for both Engineering and Architecture & Planning aspirants is scheduled for April. Registrations for JEE Main session 2 has started on the exam website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains
jee mains
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out