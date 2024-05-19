JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result out; direct link and toppers' list here

JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result 2024: The final scores of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024 paper 2) were revealed on Sunday, May 19. This year, two students each have secured 100 percentile marks in BArch and BPlanning, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the examination, has informed. Candidates can check their JEE Main paper 2 scores by logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result announced on jeemain.nta.ac.in (screenshot of the login window for scorecards)

Sulagna Basack from Jharkhand and Muthu R from Tamil Nadu have received the 100 NTA score in the Architecture paper while Kolasani Saketh Pranav from Andhra Pradesh and Arun Radhakrishnan from Karnataka have secured the 100 NTA score in the Planning paper.

Direct link to check JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result.

The first session of JEE Main paper 2 exam was held on January 24 and the second session took place on April 12. For candidates who appeared in both sessions, the NTA considered the best out of two scores for ranking.

The agency said as many as 99086 common candidates were registered for both sessions, of whom 71009 took the test.

On account of using unfair means, results of three candidates have been withheld, the NTA has informed.

How to check JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in. Open the Paper 2 scorecard download link given on the home page. On the login window, provide your application number and date of birth. Submit the details and check your result.

The examination was conducted at 421 centres in 299 cities in session 1 and 420 examination centres in 291 cities in session 2. These include 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

The NTA administered the test in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For further details, the candidates are advised to visit the NTA's official website.