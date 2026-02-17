JEE Mains Result 2026 toppers: Ashi Grewal from Haryana emerges as female topper, check list here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 results on February 16, revealing Ashi Grewal from Haryana as the female topper with a score of 99.99 percentile. Out of 13,04,653 candidates, 12 achieved a perfect 100 percentile. The exam took place on January 21-28, 2026, in various international locations.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has announced JEE Mains Result 2026 toppers. The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination result was announced on February 16, 2026. The result link is available to candidates on the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Ashi Grewal of Haryana is the female topper for JEE Mains exam session 1. She scored 99.99 percentile.
A total of 13,04,653 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 4,49,568 were female candidates and 8,55,085 were male candidates.
JEE Mains Result 2026 toppers: List here
This year a total of 12 candidates scored 100 percentile in Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) JEE Mains Session 1 exam. The list is given here.
Shreyas Mishra - Delhi (NCR)
Narendrababu Gari Mahith - Andhra Pradesh
Shubham Kumar - Bihar
Kabeer Chhillar — Rajasthan
Chiranjib Kar — Rajasthan
Bhavesh Patra — Odisha
Anay Jain — Haryana
Arnav Gautam — Rajasthan
Pasala Mohith — Andhra Pradesh
Madhav Viradiya — Maharashtra
Purohit Nimay — Gujarat
Vivan Sharad Mahiswari — Telangana
The Paper 1 exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026. A total of 13,55,293 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 13,04,653 candidates appeared. The exam was held in 15 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, West Java, Washington, Munich and Abu Dhabi.
NTA said the NTA score of 68 candidates has not been declared after they were found to be indulging in unfair means practices or discrepancies in identity verification. These cases are under action as per exam rules. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.
