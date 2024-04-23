Jharkhand Public Service Commission has declared Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination can check the results on the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in. Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023 declared at jpsc.gov.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The preliminary examination was conducted on March 17, 2024. The exam was completed in two shifts – in the first shift, candidates had to appear for the General Studies paper 1 exam from 10 am to 12 pm. The General Studies paper 2 exam was scheduled for the second shift between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

Click on Jharkhand JPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 24, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JPSC.