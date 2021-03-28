J&K Bank Banking Associate result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

J&K Bank has declared J&K Bank Banking Associate result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of J&K bank on jkbank.com. The result would be available for candidates on the official site from March 27 to April 9, 2021.

The written examination was conducted by the Bank on January 1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 17, 24 and 31, 2021. The selected candidates will have to appear for the document verification process. The selection will be made on the basis of merit of overall marks obtained in written examination.

J&K Bank Banking Associate result: How to check

Candidates can check the result through the official site of J&K Bank by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of J&K Bank on jkbank.com.

• Click on Careers link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where J&K Bank Banking Associate result link is available.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will be selected will have to execute a bond for a value of ₹1 lakh at the time of joining to serve the Bank for a minimum period of six months. The provisional appointment lette of the selected candidates will be available at offices of the Bank from April 5 to April 9, 2021.